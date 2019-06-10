Marabella man to appear in court after 33 kilos of marijuana was allegedly found in car he was driving

A Marabella man is expected to appear in court today after 33 kilograms of compressed marijuana was allegedly found in the trunk of a car he was driving.
According to the TTPS, the suspect was discovered transporting the illegal substance out of Mayaro at around 9.30 Saturday morning.
Officers say the 26-year-old hails from Union Road.
He was arrested after PCs Mohammed, Byneal and Joseph, who while on mobile patrol, received information.
The officers intercepted a grey Mazda 6 along Naparima Mayaro Road and allegedly found 32 packets of the drug in the trunk.
He was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and is expected to stand before a Magistrate later today.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.