Marabella man to appear in court after 33 kilos of marijuana was allegedly found in car he was driving

A Marabella man is expected to appear in court today after 33 kilograms of compressed marijuana was allegedly found in the trunk of a car he was driving.

According to the TTPS, the suspect was discovered transporting the illegal substance out of Mayaro at around 9.30 Saturday morning.

Officers say the 26-year-old hails from Union Road.

He was arrested after PCs Mohammed, Byneal and Joseph, who while on mobile patrol, received information.

The officers intercepted a grey Mazda 6 along Naparima Mayaro Road and allegedly found 32 packets of the drug in the trunk.

He was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and is expected to stand before a Magistrate later today.