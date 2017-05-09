I955 FM


Works and Transport Minister calling for patience

May 9, 2017

imagesWorks and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan is calling for patience.

 

He admits what government has put in place is not ideal, but he says it is temporary given the situation.

 

Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme today, Mr. Sinanan said he is hoping for permanent solution in 6 weeks time.

 

He said the board is reviewing the matter.

 

Mr. Sinanan said it will take years to get a permanent vessel in place.

