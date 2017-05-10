Israel Khan calls for probe into appointment of Marcia Ayers Caesar

President Anthony Carmona is told to intervene in the ongoing controversy, involving the appointment of chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar as a High Court judge and her resignation from the position.

Yesterday, Mr Khan held a news conference at his law chambers in Port of Spain, at which he raised his concerns.

He said based on all that had transpired, he believes the Presi­dent must now meet with Chief Justice Ivor Archie to learn first-hand all that transpired.

Mr Khan said under Section 81 of the Constitution, they must discuss the issue.

He said if there is information, which constitutes misbehaviour in public office, the President must then advise the Chief Justice to stand down.

According to MR Khan, the CJ is not infallible and the Judiciary is not a chiefdom.