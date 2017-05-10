3 murders in separate situations are engaging the attention of the police

Police are probing three murders, in separate situations between last night and this morning.
The killings occurred in the north of the county.
The dead have been identified as Ray Rawle and Lleron Alexander, while the third victim is yet to be identified.
Yesterday, the body of Mr Rawle, 36, was found by his wife at their home at Tattoo Trace at around 6 p.m.
Then shortly before midnight, last night, shop keeper Lleron Alexander was killed at his La Mini Mart at Lopinot Junction, Arouca. He was 26 years old.
Police said that at around 11.50 p.m. a man approached Alexander and they began to struggle.
The suspect was detained by residents and allegedly beaten before being handed over to the police.
At around 6 O’ clock this morning the body of a man was found in drain at Jean Lane, Arima. Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the victim.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station.
