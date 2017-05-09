PM believes brouhaha about pending acquisition of Massy by TSTT is much ado about nothing

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley believes the brouhaha about the pending 255 million-dollar acquisition of Massy Communications, by TSTT is much ado about nothing.
Dr. Rowley says when his Cabinet gave the nod to the five-year strategic plan of the Telecommunication Service of Trinidad and Tobago such an acquisition was part of it.
Over the past week there have been questions about what the Cabinet knew before the public announcement of the deal.
However yesterday Dr. Rowley said those who were criticising the transaction were seeing ghosts where there were none.
Speaking with i95.5fm Dr. Rowley further stated the Cabinet had no intention of micro managing TSTT or any state company.
However he said the Cabinet would seek the details of the planned purchase.
Chairman of TSTT, Emile Elias has defended the transaction saying it is an excellent opportunity for the company and the country.
