All above board during his tenure in the issuance of license to St. Augustine Private Hospital – says Dr. Fuad Khan

Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan insists all was above board in the issuance of a license to the St. Augustine Private Hospital during his tenure.

Incumbent Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh raised questions during a sitting of the parliament last week.

Without naming an individual, Minister Deyalsingh implied his predecessor gave special privileges to a private hospital in St. Augustine, while he was in office.

Dr. Khan who is the sitting MP for Barataria/San Juan denied the claim.

Yesterday Dr. Khan again labeled the information incorrect.

He said granting of a license to a hospital was an administrative thing, and not easily done.

The Opposition MP believes someone wants to tarnish his reputation.

Dr. Khan said a probe was now underway to determine where the information might have originated.

He was speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday