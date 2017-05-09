I955 FM


Outstanding monies to be paid to retired principals

Posted on May 9, 2017 by newscenter5

UnknownThere is assurance from Education Minister Anthony Garcia that outstanding monies owed to retired principals will be paid.

 

Mr. Garcia admits that retired principals have had a long wait.

 

But he assures efforts are being made to change this.

 

According to Mr. Garcia the responsibilities of principals are heavy and they should be justly compensated.

 

Mr. Garcia was addressing the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools’ Annual Valedictory Function last Saturday.

 

The event was held to honor principal retirees for the period of 2016 to 2017.

