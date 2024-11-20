WORK RESUMES ON PORT OF PORT OF SPAIN AFTER INDUSTRIAL COURT RULING….

Port workers are expected to return to their duties today, after the industrial court instructed them to stop their actions.

Yesterday afternoon, the industrial court granted an injunction to the port authority of Trinidad and Tobago, mandating that the workers go back to their duties.

This comes after weeks of protests by the workers who are not pleased with the state, of wage negotiations.

The authority explains, the legal action was taken after workers repeatedly failed to report for duty.

According to the authority over the past few weeks, the workers’ actions have severely disrupted shipping schedules, impacted port operations, and hindered the timely delivery of goods and services to key local and regional stakeholders.

Outside the court head of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Michael Annisette was not pleased with the ruling.

Mr. Annisette said, he was yet to read the full details of the written order issued by the court.

However he said the union would heed the order.

Chairman of the port Lyle Alexander said, it was never the authority’s intention to take such action but there was no choice.

He said, the workers have taken steps that threaten the port’s operations and are affecting livelihoods.