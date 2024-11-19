CHARGES NOT DISMISSED BUT SEVEN POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED OF EXTORTION …

Seven police officers are freed on extortion charges.

In 2023, they were taken to court for allegedly extorting business operators in Sangre Grande.

Yesterday, Master Sarah De Silva allowed the officers to walk free.

The high court master freed the men after the prosecution failed on two consecutive occasions, to comply with directions of the court.

However it is said the officers can have the same charges re-laid against them because the charges were not dismissed.

The officers are Inspector Deyal Ramlakhan, Acting Corporal Shaheed Khan, PC Davanan Ragbir, PC Jason Osouna, PC Macai Joseph, PC Cleon Smith and PC Reyon Charles.

They were charged with misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice by, willfully making false written statements to implicate a victim in a criminal investigation.

The matter involved the operation of an illegal gaming house.