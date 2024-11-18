WASA SAYS DESALCOTT BACK IN OPERATION SOONER THAN EXPECTED…

The Water and Sewerage Authority announces an early end to Desalcott’s shut down to carry out maintenance works.

Over the weekend WASA said, the work on the desalination plant has been completed and supply should be normalized in the coming days.

The plant was shut down last Monday, and it put WASA customers on a schedule.

In a release yesterday, WASA said the facility was restarted at 5pm last Saturday.

This was one day ahead of the originally scheduled completion time.

According to WASA, Desalcott has advised that production at the facility is being ramped up.

It said, the facility is expected to continue towards attaining full production and delivery of 40 million gallons per day by yesterday.