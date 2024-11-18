MSJ LEADER TELLS TRADE UNION SHOW MASS UNITY IN SUPPORT OF WORKERS RIGHTS…

Trade Unions in the country are being told to step up and protect the rights of the, working class.

The Movement for Social Justice yesterday said, there is a lot happening within trade unions, and people need to take note.

Leader of the MSJ, David Abdullah said, trade unions have to take action.

Over the past weeks there have been rumblings from within the labour movement, as workers demand what they feel is fair.

There have been actions taken by the Trinidad and Tobago electricity workers, postal workers and on the ports.

Mr. Abdullah noted the memorandum of agreement signed between the seamen and waterfront workers trade union and former line minister Stephen Cadiz.

Mr. Abdullah and the MSJ have also taken note of the recommendations of the salaries review commission.

He describes as obscene some of what the SRC feels should be given to some of the leaders of the country.

The MSJ thinks there is still a very high level of inequality when it comes to, the distribution of wealth in the country.