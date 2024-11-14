DECLARE PENAL A HIGH RISK ZONE FOLLOWING SEVERE FLOODING SAYS OPPOSITION LEADER…

The leader of the opposition calls for urgent help on behalf of residents of parts, of Penal after devastating floods.

Kamla Persad Bissessar yesterday went into some areas badly affected, by two days of flooding.

The local government representatives in the areas under water have been complaining about the situation, which two days ago saw school children and other marooned.

Some schools had to be closed because of the situation

Mrs. Persad Bissessar, along with some of her MPS and local government representatives were in the affected communities, distributing aid to the people reeling from the situation.

She had a list of suggestions for the authorities.

The Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al Rawi yesterday said, his people have been on top of the situation.

Chairman of the Penal, Debe Corporation, Gowtam Maharaj yesterday criticized the central government for not doing enough fast enough.

Mr. Al Rawi was quick to dismiss some of the claims.

The minister assured everything is being done to alleviate the impact on people.