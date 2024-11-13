LOTTO BOOTH OPERATORS SAID TO OWE NLCB MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HENCE NEW MEASURES….

Play Whe-Lotto agents are said, to be owing the national lotteries control board millions of dollars.

The board says, it is because of this new measures are being introduced.

The NLCB says, over the past month it has issued pre-action protocol letters to more than 30 of its agents.

In a media release the NLCB says, it wants to recover over six million dollars in debt from delinquent agents.

The company also refutes claims, that disgruntled agents have surrendered over one hundred lottery machines.

According to the NLCB, 36 machines were de-installed because of bad pay agents.

The NLCB says, 22 machines were surrendered or returned because the locations were no longer available, or had poor profitability