THE PROBE CONTINUES BUT NO EVIDENCE OF BULLYING IN SUICIDE OF 15 YEAR OLD JAYDEN LALCHAN…

Police say, they have no evidence that 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan was bullied at school, before he decided to take his life.

The investigation into the incident is said to be still active.

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar issued a statement to the media, giving an update on the highly publicized probe.

ACP Mystar said, the evidence garnered to date does not meet the evidential threshold.”

He said as such, no charges have been laid against anyone.

Jayden, who was a student of St Stephen’s College in Princes Town, ended his life on October 3rd at his home.

In a TTPS release ACP Mystar said, southern division investigators conducted extensive enquiries, and have carefully reviewed all available evidence.

He said, officers have determined that there is currently insufficient evidence to substantiate any acts of bullying, by any individual or group as a contributing factor to Jayden’s death.