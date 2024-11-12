175 THOUSAND DOLLARS BAIL FOR PHYSICAL TRAINER ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE…

A magistrate says yes to bail for a fitness instructor, charged with sexual penetration of a minor.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago police service, the alleged perpetrator is 47 year-old.

The prosecution’s case is that in November 2023, the victim was in a relationship with the suspect and she also gave birth to a baby.

The matters were reported to the Barataria police station and the special victims unit launched an investigation.

The accused was arrested on November 5th 2024.

He was charged on the weekend, and appeared at a north court in Port of Spain yesterday.

The accused was granted bail with surety in, the sum of $175,000.

In addition to his bail, the court stipulated that the accused must reside at San Juan and inform the police of any changes of address, within 48 hours.

He is also to report at the San Juan police station twice weekly, and keep 100 feet away from the victim.

Investigations were spearheaded by w/supt. Michelle powder, ASP Francis, CPL Guy and PC Greenidge of them Special Victims Department.