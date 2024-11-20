It is now confirmed; judicial review proceedings are to be filed against the Ministry of Health, over its refusal to disclose an internal investigation report by the Northwest Regional Health Authority.

The report follows the deaths of seven babies at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The babies are said to have died of a bacterial outbreak between April 2nd and April 9th.

Ten other babies are reported to have died between, December 22nd 2020 and April 22nd.

Different reasons were given for their deaths.

On Monday this week, Justice Robin Mohammed granted permission to the mothers via their attorneys Anand Ramlogan and Sue Ann Deosaran, to file the claim against the ministry.

Following the deaths of the premature babies health minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced, that a probe would be launched and once completed, it would be made public.

However when Mr. Ramlogan and Ms. Deosaran issued a request seeking disclosure of the report, the ministry responded by saying it was exempt.