COURT FREES FIVE POLICE OFFICERS OF BRIBERY CHARGES…

Five more police officers have been allowed to walk free after another case, of apparent police bungling in a court matter

The officers were accused of accepting a 30 thousand dollar bribe, and weed.

A master of the high court due to insufficient evidence discharged the case against the officers yesterday.

Master Sarah De Silva ordered the charges to be set aside.

The charges were against Keenen Williams, Evans Mitchell, Latifah Lezama, Kevin Gomez and Jabari Mc Intyre.

The outcome came two days after seven other police officers, charged with extortion, were set free after police failed to comply with the court’s instruction for a timely preparation and prosecution of the case.

It was found that the case against the five was marred by prosecutorial missteps and repeated non-compliance with court orders, despite earlier leniency shown by Master De Silva.

She had allowed the state time to correct its procedural errors.

Defence attorney Renuka Rambhajan had previously called for the matter to be dismissed, due to the state’s failures to adhere to judicial directives. Master De Silva, in her ruling, also upheld Mrs. Rambhajan’s argument that she could only commit the officers on the indictment presented