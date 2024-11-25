I955 FM


STATE YOUR POSITION ON SRC RECCOMENDATIONS….THE OPPOSITION SAYS TO THE GOVERNMENT…

Posted on November 25, 2024 by admin

The opposition United National Congress wants the government to state, its position on the salary review commission report.

The 120th SRC report recommends significant increases in salary for the prime minister and other top office holders.

The report was laid in the parliament two weeks ago.

At a news conference yesterday UNC MPs Barry Padarath and rudranath Indarsingh, asked the government to state its position.

They want to know, if the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance are going to accept the recommendations.

Mr. Indarsingh said, it is not a good time especially when so many in the labour sector, are in dire straits.

Mr. Indarsingh said the recommendations have left the government silent and this is not good.

He feels too many workers have been grumbling over salary issues, including teachers at the St.Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies.

He claimed, government owes UWI a lot of money.

Mr. Indarsingh said, the government is bullying sections of labour.

