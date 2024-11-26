THE OPPOSITION LEADER SAYS THANKS BUT NO THANKS TO SALARY INCREASE…

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar tells the authorities, don’t raise her salary.

The salary review commission report has recommended salary increase for the opposition leader, the prime minister and several top office holders.

The SRC report was tabled in the parliament earlier this month.

Last night at a town meeting hosted by her united national congress, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar called the SRC recommendations obscene.

However, Kamla Persad Bissessar maintained her previous position that the salaries for public servants and judicial officers should be increased.

The SRC has recommended that with effect from October 1st, 2020 the current salary of the opposition leader of $29,590 per month be increased to $47,500 and, then from October 1st, 2023 to $52,159.

the report recommended with effect from October 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2023, the prime minister should receive $80,000

According to the SRC from October 1st, 2023, his monthly salary should be increased to $87,847.

If recommendations are accepted, the prime minister’s back pay would be about $1 million before tax.