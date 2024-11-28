11 YEAR OLD GIRL DIES IN ARIMA FIRE…

A young girl dies in a fire in Arima.

The child has been identified as Anna Love Taitt.

She was 11 years old.

Reports say, the incident took place at Paul Castillo Street Phase Four, in Malabar around 7 pm last night.

Newscentre five understands the child was at home with her father, when there was an explosion and fire quickly engulfed the house.

The father attempted to the take the child out of the burning house.

The fire service and the police were called to the scene.

The officers took the child to hospital, but she died of smoke inhalation and burns about her body.

Fire officers are expected to return to the scene top ascertain the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

