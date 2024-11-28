SEVEN POLICE OFFICERS TO APPEAR IN COURT IN FEBRUARY ON EXTROTION CHARGES…

A new court appearance for the seven police officers on, misbehaviour in public office charges.

They are to return to court on February 21st next year

The officers were discharged on Monday last week.

However the charges were re-laid after investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau went before master, Shabiki Cazabon seeking seven summonses.

There were objections from one of their attorneys.

But master Cazabon made the orders, suggesting that the lawyers can again raise their objections, when the accused officers appear in court in again.

The officers freed by master Sarah De Silva are Insp. Deyal Ramlakhan and acting Cpl. Shaheed Khan along with Pcs. Davanan Ragbir, Jason Osouna, Macai Joseph, Cleon Smith and Reyon Charles.

They are said to have extorted business operators, in the Sangre Grande area.

They were initially charged and brought before the court in 2023.

However, based on two consecutive failures by the police prosecutors and charging officers to follow court-imposed directions, the master discharged the officers, allowing them to walk free.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service issued a media release on Tuesday evening, announcing that the charges had been reinstated, following consultation with the office of the director of public prosecutions.