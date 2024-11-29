A DOUBLE MURDER IN SOUTH TRINIDAD….HUSBAND AND WIFE FOUND IN A POOL OF BLOOD AT THEIR HOME.

The police service says, crime in the southern division is under control.

Superintendent of the division Rodhill Kirk gave, this assurance despite the double murder in Claxton Bay.

Last evening, a husband and wife were shot dead in thier st. Maragrets, home.

Their identities have so far been given as Basdeo Lallan and Whitney Narine.

Reports say, the incident took place at around o’clock last night.

Newscentre five understands neighbors reported that the couple was at home, when explosions were heard.

Speaking with newscentre five this morning, Supt. Kirk said, his officers will bring the perpetrators to justice.

Supt. Kirk also said, his officers remain on high alert for the christmas season.

Investigators have so far not determined a motive for the killings.

Investigations are ongoing.