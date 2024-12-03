I955 FM


TOBAGO RECORDS ITS LARGEST DRUG BUST IN HISTORY….42 MILLION IN NARCOTICS DISCOVERED….

December 3, 2024

Tobago police seizes drugs worth over $42 million.

Two men were arrested, guns, ammunition and a pirogue seized, along pigeon point beach last night.

Officers have described it as the biggest drug bust in the history of Tobago.

