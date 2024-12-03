The Laventille East Morvant MP, Adrian Leonce was a no-show at the screening of the Peoples National Movement, which was held at Balisier House.

There are now questions as to whether or not he is out as a prospective candidate for the seat in the upcoming general election.

He was scheduled to be screened, last evening.

Efforts to reach Mr. Leonce have not been successful.

Mr. Leonce has served two terms as MP for Laventille East Morvant.

He is now the Minister in the Ministry of Housing.

There has been no official word as to his absence at the screening, where several others faced the committee selecting prospective candidates.