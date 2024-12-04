HAZARDOUS SEAS ALERT NOW IN EFFECT…

Trinidad and Tobago is under a hazardous seas alert #2 – yellow level

The latest bulletin is issued by the T&T meteorological service, for open waters and along exposed coastlines of the country.

In an update, the met service says strong east-northeasterly surface winds are rendering rough and choppy seas in open waters, particularly in eastern offshore areas.

It warns wind waves are in excess of 2.5 metres at times, which can be especially hazardous to small crafts and offshore operations.

The met service advises conditions at seawalls, along exposed coastlines can be exacerbated at high tide.

It advises seafarers and those particularly with offshore marine interests, to exercise extreme caution.

The met service says, conditions are expected to remain until 4 o’clock on Thursday afternoon.