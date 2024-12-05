DOCTORS UNITE IN CALL FOR CLOSURE OF SALARY NEGOTIATIONS…

A new body representing doctors says, health minister Terrence Deyalsingh has a role to play in bringing a resolution to outstanding negotiations.

The northwest regional doctors association is not pleased, with the kind of representation coming from their umbrella medical practitioners association.

Speaking from the position of a new association, the doctors want better working conditions.

It says, there is a need for clarity, on the state of negotiations between the chief personnel officer and the representing body, the Medical Practitioners Association Of Trinidad and Tobago

President Dr. Kevin Harris is asking health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to assist.

Dr. Harris said, minister Deyalsingh should act as an independent figurehead, to seek out further information.

Dr. Harris says, his members are yet to settle on an agreed upon figure, for their increased salary demands.

Dr. Harris has stated that, if negotiations continue to stall, the association may seek to become the representative body for medical professionals, replacing MPATT.

He was speaking on the morning show on I95.5, yesterday.