GUNMEN KILL CONTRACTOR ON SECOND ATTEMPT…

Gunmen are successful on their second attempt to kill, Praimraj Heerah

45-year-old Mr. Heerah, a Williamsville contractor was gunned down in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Reports say he was attacked while at a property in Cocoyea.

Reports say, Mr. Heerah was taken to the hospital by police where he later died.

In October, he escaped being killed after a volley of shots was fired at his vehicle while at his Ben Lomond Williamsville home.

In that incident, Mr. Heerah was grazed on the left ear and toe.

Following that attack he pleaded for protection for himself and his family.

His 20-year-old son, 19-year-old daughter, and her 20-year-old friend who were also in the vehicle, were unharmed.