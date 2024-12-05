1 MILLION IN HOUSING GRANTS & SUBSIDIES…

Close to 90 persons receive over $1 million in housing grants and subsidies distributed by the ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The HDC says, it is a significant step towards improving the quality of life for citizens.

Line minister Camille Robinson-Regis officiated at the ceremony held at the, Bon Air Gardens Community Centre, Arouca.

The event celebrated the distribution of 59 home improvement grants, valued at $442,500 and 30 housing subsidies, comprising 23 home improvement subsidies and 7 home construction subsidies worth $635,000.

Speaking to attendees, minister Robinson-Regis highlighted the transformative power of the ministry’s housing programmes.

She said, this reflects government’s commitment to vision 2030 and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, which seeks, to make cities and communities inclusive, safe, and sustainable.

The minister said, these grants and subsidies are more than just financial assistance—they represent hope, resilience, and the foundation for a better future.