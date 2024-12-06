38 YEAR OLD BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN IN SOUTH TRINIDAD…

A man is shot dead San Fernando.

He has been identified as Christopher Rajbally.

He was 38-year-old

He was owner of top dog pet shop.

Reports say, the incident took place at the old Southland Mall, Union Hall Gulf City around11 o’clock last night.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Rajbally was seated in his car his Range Rover outside v’s casino, when two men came out a white Toyota Aqua motorcar.

The masked men were armed with high-powered rifles, approached his vehicle and fired several shots.

The gunmen got into a car and fled the scene.

The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV cameras.

This is the second murder at the same car park for this year.