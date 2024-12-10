GOVERNMENT FAILS TO PASS TOBAGO AMENDMENT BILL…

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Self-rule in Tobago stumbles again, as the government fails to have passed the autonomy bill in the House of Representatives.

The constitution amendment Tobago self-government bill, which required a three-fourths majority in the lower house, was not supported by the opposition.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the attempt, to have a successful passage of the bill yesterday.

The government blames the opposition and the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly yesterday.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine responded to the development describing it as nothing short of a travesty, a miscarriage of democracy and a mockery.

Mr. Augustine said, his administration called for some amendment to be made.

Earlier, Dr. Rowley took issue with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s intervention to halt the parliamentary proceedings, during the committee stage of the Tobago island government bill 2021.

But before this, MP for Barataria San Juan, Saddam Hosein said the Chief Secretary had made a call for the sitting to be postponed.

The Prime Minister was not pleased.