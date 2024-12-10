IMPASSE CONTINUES BETWEEN CAL AND ANGRY PILOTS…

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association is accusing Caribbean airlines of high jacking negotiations, with bargaining pilots.

TTALPA contends that its members have been taken hostage by the latest position, of the state owned airline.

TTALPA hosted a media briefing at the Queens Park Oval yesterday.

The union’s industrial relations officer Timothy Bailey, called for good sense prevail.

He outlined the issues affecting pilots.

Responding to the airline launching a Rum Punch and J’ouvert Band, Mr. Bailey said, CAL has its priorities in the wrong place.

