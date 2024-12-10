I955 FM


ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU APPEARS IN COURT ON CORRUPTION CHARGES…

December 10, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in court for the first time, to give evidence in his corruption trial.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes dating back to 2019.

Prosecutors say, the prime minister granted favours to media organizations, in return for favourable press coverage.

He denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

