ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU APPEARS IN COURT ON CORRUPTION CHARGES…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in court for the first time, to give evidence in his corruption trial.
Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes dating back to 2019.
Prosecutors say, the prime minister granted favours to media organizations, in return for favourable press coverage.
He denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error