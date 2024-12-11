MAN DRESSED AS SANTA CLAUS AND TWO ACCOMPLICES STAGE ROBBERY IN SAN FERNANDO….

A man wearing a Santa Claus hat, along with two others stage a robbery at a business place in Mon Repos San Fernando.

One of the men carried a gun, when they robbed employees of automotive and industrial supplies limited on Jones Street.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 9:15 in the morning.

The manager and three employees were tied up and robbed of cash, personal possessions, company products and a company vehicle.

Police say the victims were at their workplace when three men – one of whom wore a grey jersey, a pair of blue jeans with a red Santa hat on his head, as well as a fake Santa beard and a hockey mask on his face – entered the business.

They are said, to have pointed the firearm at the manager and announced a robbery.

The suspects tied up their victims using duct tape and then robbed them of cell phones, jewelry, cash and other possessions.

They are said, to have loaded an assortment of automotive paints, sandpaper and miscellaneous auto paint products valued at thousands of dollars into a white two-ton truck and sped off.

The truck is valued at $150,000.

The employees were able to free themselves and contacted the police.

PCS Moses, Khan and other officers of the Mon Repos police station responded and with the assistance of the southern division gang unit, they recovered two of the stolen cell phones on Cooper Grange Street in St John’s Village in San Fernando.

The police also recovered the stolen vehicle, abandoned along Bronte Estate Road.

