TOBAGO THROWN INTO DARKNESS…

An island wide blackout in Tobago.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission says, an issue which occurred at the Scarborough.

Substation caused the incident.

In a release this morning ttec says at 10:21 p.m yesterday, December 11th, the entire island of tobago lost electricity supply.

It says initial findings indicate that following the completion of maintenance work on a power transformer at Scarborough, a bus bar fault occurred at the substation.

It says, this caused a cascade of events which resulted in a loss of generation at the cove power station and the island-wide outage to Tobago.

TTEC says, restoration commenced within fifteen minutes and by 12:45 a.m.

Supply had been restored to all customers.