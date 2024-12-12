I955 FM


TOBAGO THROWN INTO DARKNESS…

Posted on December 12, 2024 by admin

An island wide blackout in Tobago.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission says, an issue which occurred at the Scarborough.

Substation caused the incident.

In a release this morning ttec says at 10:21 p.m yesterday, December 11th, the entire island of tobago lost electricity supply.

It says initial findings indicate that following the completion of maintenance work on a power transformer at Scarborough, a bus bar fault occurred at the substation.

It says, this caused a cascade of events which resulted in a loss of generation at the cove power station and the island-wide outage to Tobago.

TTEC says, restoration commenced within fifteen minutes and by 12:45 a.m.

Supply had been restored to all customers.

