AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN CARIBBEAN AIRLINES AND ITS PILOTS

Negotiations between Caribbean Airlines and its pilots have been concluded.

Caribbean Airlines made the announcement last evening.

This concludes the outstanding wage negotiations, which have led to industrial action over the past weeks.

The negotiations were for the period 2015 to 2020

In a release last evening, CAL said the agreement with the Trinidad and Tobago Pilots Association represents an important step in the collaboration with TTALPA.

According to the release the agreement underscored a shared commitment to advancing the interests of the airline, its employees and its customers.

The release said, as always the airline remains focused on delivering exceptional service to its valued customers, and assures the traveling public that operations continue as normal.

The release also said, the airline appreciates the confidences and support, of all stakeholders and reaffirms its commitment to fostering positive relationships and sustainable growth, for the benefit of the entire Caribbean region.