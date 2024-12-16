MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR DABADIE OMERA DIES IN A FIRE….

Member of parliament and minister in the ministry of education, Lisa Morris Julian has died in a fire at her Farfan Steet Arima home.

Reports are telling us misses Morris Julian and two relatives have perished in the blaze.

The victims are a six year old Josiah Julian and a 23 year old Sian Julian.

Husband Daniel is hospitalized.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was reportedly at the scene as well as the police and the fire service.

She has served as a member of parliament in the house representatives for D’abadie/O’meara since the 2020 general election.

She was at the time of her death a minister in the ministry of education.

She was the mayor of Arima between 2013 and 2020.

She became a teacher and taught English Literature and Language, Communication, and theatre at Barataria South Secondary School and Arima Central Secondary School.

She also worked as a Caribbean examinations council examiner.

Ms. Morris-Julian became an amateur playwright as a teacher, winning several awards at the secondary schools’ drama festival and appearing on the cropper foundation’s list of emerging Caribbean writers.