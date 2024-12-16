MUSLIM WOMAN KILLED IN COUVA HOME INVASION…

A home invasion ends in the killing of 68-year-old Amina Mohammed

The woman was robbed of cash and jewelry at her Couva home last Saturday night.

She was then stabbed in the neck.

Miz Mohammed of Nancy Street in Lisas Gardens was pronounced dead, at the Couva district health facility.

Her husband Nazem Mohammed received minor injuries.

However he lost his wife of 50 years.

Miz Mohammed was the mother of two and a grandmother of three.

She was a retiree of Rentokil.

Reports say, there were four wounds on her neck after the invasion.

Her son 46 year old Ahmad Mohammed believes his mother would not have fought back, because she was a very passive person.

He believes his parents were targets of the bandits.

He says two weeks ago his parents withdrew 10 thousand dollars from the bank, which the killers took in addition to their jewelry.