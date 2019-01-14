Women and young girls once sexually active are advised to have a “pap smear”

Women and young girls who are sexually active are being advised to have a “pap smear”.
Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Anothny Pottinger says this is important to detect cervical cancer.
He was speaking on the Eye on Dependency program on i95.5fm on Sunday.
Dr. Pottinger has recommended that the “pap smear” be done at least 3 years after being sexual active and every six month after.
He said once sexually active every woman is at risk of contracting cervical cancer.
