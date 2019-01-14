Man shot dead in Arima

One man is shot dead in Arima.

He is identified as Aston Torres.

He was 31-years-old.

Reports say the incident occurred in Maturita sometime yesterday morning.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Torres was liming out side his home when several explosions were heard.

Neighbours went to investigate where they found the body of Mr. Torres bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Residents rushed the Mr. Torres to hospital where he died while undergoing life saving treatment.

Officers of the Arima Police Station visited the scene.

Investigations are underway.