I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Man shot dead in Arima

Posted on January 14, 2019 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13One man is shot dead in Arima.

 

He is identified as Aston Torres.

 

He was 31-years-old.

 

Reports say the incident occurred in Maturita sometime yesterday morning.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Torres was liming out side his home when several explosions were heard.

 

Neighbours went to investigate where they found the body of Mr. Torres bleeding from gunshot wounds.

 

Residents rushed the Mr. Torres to hospital where he died while undergoing life saving treatment.

 

Officers of the Arima Police Station visited the scene.

 

Investigations are underway.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *