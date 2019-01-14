Some countries in the region rocked by magnitude 3.4 earthquake

Several countries in the region were rocked by a magnitude 3.4 earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey reports that at 7:29am local time yesterday the tremor affected the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts Nevis, Us Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla and St. Barthelemy.

The USGS reports that the earthquake was located 78 km north northeast of Road Town in British Virgin Islands, with a depth of 88.0 km.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.