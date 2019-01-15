I955 FM


Fatal shooting of Mt. Hope man engaging police attention

Posted on January 15, 2019

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599The fatal shooting of Brandon “Skeletor” Barker in Mt. Hope is engaging the attention of police.

 

He was 27-years-old and lived at Mt. Hope Road Extension.

 

Reports say at around 12.30a.m on Monday a nearby resident told police he was in his bedroom with his girlfriend when he heard explosions.

 

He checked and found Mr. Barker lying on the bedroom floor.

 

He says there was blood coming from Mr. Barker’s mouth and abdomen.

