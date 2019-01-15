Fatal shooting of Mt. Hope man engaging police attention

The fatal shooting of Brandon “Skeletor” Barker in Mt. Hope is engaging the attention of police.

He was 27-years-old and lived at Mt. Hope Road Extension.

Reports say at around 12.30a.m on Monday a nearby resident told police he was in his bedroom with his girlfriend when he heard explosions.

He checked and found Mr. Barker lying on the bedroom floor.

He says there was blood coming from Mr. Barker’s mouth and abdomen.