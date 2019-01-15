New chairman of International Soca Monarch to hold press conference today

The new International Soca Monarch Chairman is expected to hold a press conference today.

Soca artiste Fayann Lyons Alvarez was elevated to the position yesterday following the resignation of Peter Scoon.

Peter Scoon confirmed his resignation to Newscenter 5 yesterday.

When contacted Fayann Lyons Alvarez said she was asked to head the initiative.

She said she intends to separate the Power and Groovy Soca competitions.

Mrs. Lyons Alvarez is expected to host a media conference as head of the International Soca Monarch today where she promised all will be revealed.