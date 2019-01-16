5 murders overnight

Five people are killed in gun violence overnight, two double murders in Arima and Tunapuna and one in Belmont.

The killings occurred last night, one of the incidents took place a mere 200 meters away from where Cherisse Bramble lived in at Eldorado Road in Tunapuna.

She was killed on Monday night.

In Tunapuna two men were gunned down at around 11:45 last night at Marcano Lane.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

And police were called to the Demerara Heights Development in Maturita, Arima at around 10:30pm after gunshots were heard.

Police say when they got to the scene they found two men lying next to each other.

Investigators say the men identified as Nathan Cummings and Yavel Joseph were already dead.

And a man yet to be identified was shot and killed in Belmont.

That incident occurred shortly before midnight.

Residents of Maryland Hill say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said when officers arrived at the scene they found the bullet riddled body of a man.

Investigations are continuing.