5 murders overnight

Five people are killed in gun violence overnight, two double murders in Arima and Tunapuna and one in Belmont.
The killings occurred last night, one of the incidents took place a mere 200 meters away from where Cherisse Bramble lived in at Eldorado Road in Tunapuna.
She was killed on Monday night.
In Tunapuna two men were gunned down at around 11:45 last night at Marcano Lane.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
And police were called to the Demerara Heights Development in Maturita, Arima at around 10:30pm after gunshots were heard.
Police say when they got to the scene they found two men lying next to each other.
Investigators say the men identified as Nathan Cummings and Yavel Joseph were already dead.
And a man yet to be identified was shot and killed in Belmont.
That incident occurred shortly before midnight.
Residents of Maryland Hill say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.
It is said when officers arrived at the scene they found the bullet riddled body of a man.
Investigations are continuing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.