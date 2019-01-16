I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Sandals pull out leaves many in shock

Posted on January 16, 2019 by newscenter5
CEO of Sandals Resorts, Gurbhard Rainer (Left), Minister Stuart Young (Right)

CEO of Sandals Resorts, Gurbhard Rainer (Left), Minister Stuart Young (Right)

The aftermath of the Sandals pull out leaves many in shock.

 

The proposed project was the government’s key tool in boosting the tourism product in Tobago.

 

For months negotiations between the government and the Sandals Resorts officials were taking place and all were saying the status was looking good.

 

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the Sandals Resorts, Gurbhard Rainer doused all hope.

 

At a news conference in Port of Spain he said too much negative publicity surrounds the planned project.

 

Communications Minister Stuart Young said the proposed project suffered as a result of those with personal agendas.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *