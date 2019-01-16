The aftermath of the Sandals pull out leaves many in shock.

The proposed project was the government’s key tool in boosting the tourism product in Tobago.

For months negotiations between the government and the Sandals Resorts officials were taking place and all were saying the status was looking good.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the Sandals Resorts, Gurbhard Rainer doused all hope.

At a news conference in Port of Spain he said too much negative publicity surrounds the planned project.

Communications Minister Stuart Young said the proposed project suffered as a result of those with personal agendas.