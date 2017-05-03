Woman who claimed to be kidnapped charged with wasting police time

A woman who claimed she was able to kick her way out of the trunk of a vehicle, after she was abducted by two men, has been charged with wasting police time.
Reshma Maharaj told police she was abducted, robbed and imprisoned for three days before escaping.
Yesterday Ms. Maharaj appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the Wasteful Employment of Police Time.
She has been granted $15,000 bail.
According to the charge, on Monday on the M-2 Ring Road, La Romaine, Ms. Maharaj caused the Wasteful Employment of the Police by claiming she was kidnapped by 3 men.
It was on Monday morning the woman who is from Penal told police she was kidnapped and held captive in a house and robbed by 3 men.
She allegedly told police she was driving in Ste. Madeleine last Friday morning, when a vehicle blocked hers and the men bundled her into another vehicle.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.