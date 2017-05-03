Woman who claimed to be kidnapped charged with wasting police time

A woman who claimed she was able to kick her way out of the trunk of a vehicle, after she was abducted by two men, has been charged with wasting police time.

Reshma Maharaj told police she was abducted, robbed and imprisoned for three days before escaping.

Yesterday Ms. Maharaj appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the Wasteful Employment of Police Time.

She has been granted $15,000 bail.

According to the charge, on Monday on the M-2 Ring Road, La Romaine, Ms. Maharaj caused the Wasteful Employment of the Police by claiming she was kidnapped by 3 men.

It was on Monday morning the woman who is from Penal told police she was kidnapped and held captive in a house and robbed by 3 men.

She allegedly told police she was driving in Ste. Madeleine last Friday morning, when a ­vehicle blocked hers and the men bundled her into another vehicle.