200 million dollar buyout on the making between TSTT and Massy Communications

A more than 200 million dollar buyout is in the making between the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago and Massy Communications.
TSTT will pay will pay 255 million dollars for its cable competitor.
Yesterday both companies signed a share purchase agreement and announced the planned move at a news conference, chaired by TSTT Chairman Emile Elias.
Mr. Elias warned that other competitors should view this move “with terror”.
He said TSTT is aggressively pursuing its agenda.
Mr. Elias said this proposed acquisition will benefit several areas.
Chairman of Massy Communications, Fenwick Reid, said the company invested $213 million dollars in its cable layout, but it is off-loading it because there are too many players in the market and TSTT will “take it where the business needs to go”.
