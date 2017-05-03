One-hour lunch break stays

The one-hour lunch break for primary and secondary school pupils stays.

The proposal to cut it by 30 minutes was made by the Primary School Principals Association, which suggested that this would reduce incidents of violence in schools.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday announced that a general consensus among stakeholders, who met at the Ministry of Education Towers in Port of Spain, was that they couldn’t, at this stage, go along with the proposed change.

He also expressed his personal view on the proposal, saying it had merit.

While his proposal has failed, President of the National Primary School Principals Association, Cogland Griffith sees a positive.

The President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Lindsay Doodhai rejected the suggestion outright.