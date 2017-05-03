American man and his Canadian girlfriend found dead after being reported missing in Belize

An American man and his Canadian girlfriend, reported missing in Belize have been found dead.
They were found on Monday.
Up to yesterday police did not release information on what they believed happened.
The two are 36-year-old Drew Deboursney and Francesca Matus who was 54-years-old.
Their friend, Joseph Milholen reported them missing after he went to their home in Corozal district last Friday.
He told police in Belize he could not find the couple and the woman’s car was missing.
Mr. Milholen said he last saw the couple on Thursday at a bar in the town.
The Canadian government has said it is aware of the reports and is providing consular assistance to the woman’s relatives.
An official of the US State Department also confirms the reports but provided no further comment.
