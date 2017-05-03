WeBeat St. James Live 2017 begins June 4th with Jazz Beat & Pan Explosion making a comeback

Jazz Beat and Pan Explosion make a comeback to this year’s WeBeat St. James Live 2017.

The return of these two events is in response to numerous requests from diehard loyalists, according to event organisers.

This year’s edition is in tribute to founding member and first President Earl Ronald Crosby who passed away in August 2016.

Though still in negotiations with several sponsors, the St. James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) says it is committed to staging the festival, which runs from June 4th to June 10th at the St. James Amphitheatre.

Events on the scaled-down calendar include We Treat (June 4), Health Day and Film Night (June 6), JazzBeat (June 7), Pan Explosion (June 8), Vintage Kaiso (June 9), Steelband & Traditional Mas Parade (June 10), Boat Cruise (June 11).

WeBeat St. James Live 17 is a cultural explosion intended to showcase the diverse cultures and recognise contributions of “St. Jamesians” in their lifetime.