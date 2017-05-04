MATT express concern over crime and economic situations in this country as it recognises World Press Freedom Day

The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago expresses concern over the crime and economic situations in the country as it recognises World Press Freedom Day.
In a release, MATT says in the last year media have faced some challenges which have tested the resolve of practitioners across the globe.
MATT says of local concern is the implications of the Cybercrime Bill, the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Data Protection Act, and the broadcast code on the freedom of journalists to do their job effectively.
MATT says the rise of “alternative facts” and “fake news” has also posed an additional burden on traditional media coverage of major events in the 2016/2017 period.
MATT says given the multicultural nature of this country and considering the unfortunate crime and economic situations, it recognizes how crucial the media’s role can be, in terms of fostering an inclusive environment.
However MATT says it is heartened to note that Trinidad & Tobago has jumped ten places to 34 in the most recent World Press Freedom index posted by reporters without borders.
It says this is a positive development but there is still much work to do.
World Press Freedom Day was celebrated yesterday.
